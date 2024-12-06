Preparing Tacos for Yinaagang Girls Group

The Lake Cargelligo Central School Yinaagang Girls Group all enjoyed a delicious taco lunch on Thursday 21st November, which was prepared by some of the students. They were really surprised to see Auntie Josie out and about, as she has been unwell. She happily joined in for lunch with the group. Well done to this group of students and all their mentors. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.