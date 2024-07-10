Prepare for road closures when travelling to Parkes

A Condobolin Road (Henry Parkes Way) closure and detour will be in place at Parkes from Monday, 8 July so the construction of a four-way roundabout can begin.

Condobolin and Lachlan Shire residents are urged to take note of the proposed road closures and detours, for planned trips to Parkes from the project start date (8 July).

The roundabout is a significant feature of the Parkes Bypass and will facilitate convenient entry into Parkes as well as improving the flow of east-west traffic in town, according to Transport for NSW.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to take around four months, and initial works will include earthworks, drainage, concreting and pavement activities.

The works will be undertaken on Condobolin Road (Henry Parkes Way), at the intersection of Westlime Road (the new Bypass route), with work being carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays.

Transport for NSW will let the community know if they need to do any work outside these times in advance.

From 7am on 8 July, a 450-metre section of Condobolin Road, between the Ross Road and Marshall Place will be closed to all motorists.

The Condobolin Road closure and detours will be in place until the roundabout is complete. There will be times where traffic will need to be stopped to assist with the works.

The detour for vehicles travelling between Condobolin and Orange is via Hartigan Avenue.

This work is expected to take four months, weather permitting, with the roundabout completion expected in November 2024.

The detour for vehicles travelling between Condobolin and Dubbo is via Thomas Street, Moulden Street and Ross Road.

Access for residents and businesses located within the closure area on Condobolin Road will be maintained.

The detours are approved Over Sized Over Mass (OSOM) routes for vehicles wider than 3.5 metres.

Transport for NSW aims to manage our work to avoid impacts to the community and the environment. This includes:

•engaging early with affected members of the community to identify issues and mitigate impacts

•maintaining property access for local residents, businesses and their customers

•planning and installing variable messaging signs (VMS) to assist in directing traffic

•arranging the work in stages at different locations

•turning off machinery and vehicles when not in use

•using watercarts to supress dust

Transport for NSW understands that this work may cause some inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time.

If you have any questions or concerns about this work or the Parkes Bypass project, please don’t hesitate to contact the project team on 1800 741 636 (option 3), or email: parkes.community@georgiou.com.au