Preliminary earthworks at Warroo Bridge

Early work to replace the Warroo Bridge over the Lachlan River between Condobolin and Forbes has begun.

The current timber truss bridge is in poor condition and cannot support use by modern agricultural equipment or heavy vehicles with HML loads. It is expected the new bridge will improve transport efficiency, safety and reliability in the region.

Preliminary earthworks on both approaches to the future bridge started on Monday, 9 September will mean some changed traffic conditions for motorists in the area.

Work hours will be 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, with no work on Sundays and public holidays.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 80 km/h will be in place on Lachlan Valley Way from the intersection with Warroo Road during work hours.

A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will also be in place on Warroo Bridge Road during work hours, with intermittent stop/slow traffic control required at times. The speed limit will return to the posted speed outside of work hours.

The bridge will be totally replaced by a new concrete structure according to Transport for NSW Director West Alistair Lunn.

“Unfortunately, preserving the existing bridge is not a viable option. The best outcome for all road users in the area, and particularly freight operators, is to build a new concrete bridge just a few metres upstream, along with new approach roads on either side,” he explained.

“Warroo Bridge is the only major crossing of the Lachlan River between Forbes and Condobolin that links Lachlan Valley Way and Henry Parkes Way, and is used by local traffic, tourists and vital regional freight operators.

.“When the existing bridge is closed for maintenance, motorists are faced with a 93-kilometre detour to travel from one side of the river to the other. The new bridge will eliminate this frustrating inconvenience.

“Once completed, the new Warroo Bridge will deliver a smoother ride for all road users, improved safety through wider lanes and better road approaches, increased load capacity for heavy vehicles, improved access for wide vehicles, and reduced ongoing maintenance costs and closures.”

Tenders for building the new Warroo Bridge were called in June 2024 and closed on Monday, 26 August.

Bridge construction is expected to start by mid-2025 after a successful tenderer has been selected and the contract is awarded.

Transport for NSW will continue communicating with the community as the Warroo Bridge replacement project progresses.

Image above: Early work to replace the Warroo Bridge between Condobolin and Forbes commenced on Monday, 9 September to improve transport efficiency, safety and reliability in the region. It is believed these works will take around roughly eight weeks to complete, weather permitting. Image Credit: Transport for NSW.