Pre K Learners use creativity and imagination

By Melissa Blewitt

Creativity and imagination were part of the most recent Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Pre K Learners lesson.

The children made art for the Born to Read Spectacular, which will be held on 11 September.

Other activities included mark making using whiteboards and markers, dobber rainbow art and constructing with small wooden blocks and animals.

“There was a lot of teamwork involved with building large towers and in the kitchen/supermarket area,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centre Facebook Page read.

“We also did a name recognition activity on the floor with our name tags with lots of children finding their name without support. One of the self help skills we have been practicing is unzipping our bag, putting items away and then rezipping it so nothing can fall out. This is a very important skill for Kindergarten next year.

“After lunch we joined in with K-2 for mindfulness under the infants cola. Everyone did a fantastic job following Miss Black’s instructions and movements.

“We had such a wonderful morning!” the post concluded.