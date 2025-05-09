Pop Up Storytime
Born to Read Condobolin hosted a Pop Up Storytime at the Post Office on Tuesday, 15 April. Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facilitator Heidi Ritchie read ‘The Lamington Man’, ’10 in the Bed’ and ‘Iguanas Love Bananas’ to the enthralled audience. The Easter Bunny made a surprise visit, and handed out Easter Eggs to the group. Children then drew a picture or wrote a letter to a loved one before posting it in the mail. The Born to Read Condobolin Committee would like to remind the community that reading experiences can happen anywhere, and for residents to be on the look out for more Pop Up Storytime events in the future.
Latest News
