Pop Up Nursery Event in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch will be hosting a Pop Up Nursery Event in conjunction with Dirty Gloves Nursery on Saturday, 1 November and Sunday, 2 November.

The Pop-Up Nursery event will be held at the Condobolin Community Centre from 9am on both days.

The event will include the drawing of the Colouring In Competition, a Floral Art Display, creations from Rustic Creations Garden Art and Happy Daze Coffee Lounge will have a light lunch and refreshments options available for purchase.

Each year the CWA has a Primary Product and the Primary Product for 2025 is Australian Cut Flowers.

“The Primary Product is chosen by the Agricultural and Environment Committee to promote a struggling boutique industry or an industry facing difficulties, and our competition designs have been influenced by this,” CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch Secretary Lucy Calton explained.

Lucy is urging the community to bring their Colouring In images to life in their own unique style using crayons, pencils, markers, or watercolours. Please do not enlarge or minimise the image size. Judges will consider creativity, use of colours, and neatness. Entries must be strictly A4 size.

The Colouring In Categories are Preschoolers (Ages 3 to 5); Children Aged 6 to 12 Years; Teens (Ages 13 to 17); and Adults. Entry is free.

Colouring In entries can be picked up from Stem the Florist and once completed returned to them. Entries close on Monday, 27 October.

There are great prizes up for grabs. The Colouring winner will be revealed on Sunday, 2 November.

The event is supported by Stem the Florist, Condobolin and District Landcare and Lachlan Shire Council.