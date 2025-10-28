Pool opens for the season

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Swimming Pool has officially opened for the season.

Community members took the opportunity to cool off and make the most of the October Long Weekend, when the gates opened on Saturday, 4 October.

Prior to the start of the season, staff undertook a refresher Lifeguard Training course at Lake Cargelligo Memorial Swimming Pool. They were joined by staff from Lake Cargelligo and Holland Park Pool West Wyalong.

The sun decided not to shine, but all participants braved the cold and windy weather and entered the water to put their training into practice. Some real-life scenarios were given and tested their ability to react and response accordingly.

All staff’s First Aid, CPR and Lifeguard skills were updated.

“These training days are essential for our staff to ensure they have the knowledge and skills required to ensure safety of all our patrons during the season,” a post on the Lake Cargelligo Memorial Swimming Pool Facebook Page read.

“A reminder of how quickly a non-severe incident can turn into a life threating situation as well as how safe swimming can reduce any risks of serious injuries.”

The Condobolin Swimming Pool opening times for October 2025 to March 2026 include 6.30am to 8am and 10.30am to 7.30pm Monday to Friday; 10.30am to 7.30pm on Saturday; 11am to 7.30pm on Sunday; 11am to 7.30pm on Public Holidays. The pool will be closed Christmas Day.

One off admission prices for child four years and under (free); child aged five to 17 years ($3.60) and adult ($4.90).