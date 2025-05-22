Latest News
A new partnership for LSC
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are the first NSW [...]
Pony Club Dressage and Jumping School
Condobolin Pony Club held a very successful Dressage and Jumping [...]
Discovering Mount Tilga
The Condo Youth enjoyed their last day of Autumn school [...]
CWA hosts a wonderful Morning Tea at Community Centre
The CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch provided the local community [...]
Business recognised on national stage
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt EJS Business Services, based in Condobolin, [...]
Huge crowd for Condo verse Young Rugby Union
Condobolin Rugby Union Saturday 10th May, the Condo Rams hosted [...]