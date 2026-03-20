Pollies in the Pub

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Railway Hotel hosted a Pollie in the Pub event with Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey and State Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke on Friday, 27 February.

The two politicians, representing both federal and state levels of government and although both are in opposition they want to hear at a grassroots level what local communities have concerns about.

The Pollie in the Pub idea gives constituents an opportunity to discuss issues that matter to them and for those that attended the Condobolin event a key point was water security, and the lack thereof in Lachlan Shire communities.

“Around kitchen tables, in pubs and clubs, supermarkets and coffee shops, the message has been consistent. People are worried,” a post on the Steph Cooke MP Facebook Page.

“In Burcher and across the Lachlan Shire, water security remains critical, with that community and nearby Fifield on Level 6 water restrictions and their town dams all but completely dry.“For the farmers along the Gibonsvale pipeline, their stock and domestic water supply is also critical. Lachlan Shire Mayor Medcalfe and I will continue pressing the NSW Government for further drought emergency assistance.”

The pair also visited Lake Cargelligo on Thursday, 26 February where they met with community members at the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club.

“With Jamie Chaffey MP, I also inspected the ongoing embankment works at Lake Cargelligo. This project continues to be a major topic of conversation, as does the state of rural health services in our small communities,” the post explained.

Lack of adequate aged care facilities and land releases were two other issues raised at Lake Cargelligo.