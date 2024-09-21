Pointy end for Minor Pairs

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Minor pairs have reached the pointy end, Brian Tickle and Steve Taylor played on the weekend, Steve led for the first eighteen ends until Brian caught him, Steve won another two ends, but Brian had had enough and needing a beer, and a comfy chair won the game twenty five to twenty one. This means Brian plays Daryl Nairn in the final.

Over the last couple of Sundays Michael Waller, Brian Tickle and Frank Golya defeated Tom Watson, Michael Coe and Jenny Tickle, Max Johnson, Cary L’Estrange and Lisa Rosberg tied on ends but won on points to Ian Kelk, Cary L’Estrange and Pam Nicholl, and last Sunday Brian Tickle and Bill Cunningham defeated Steve Taylor and Ian Kelk.

On Wednesday the 4th, Ian Kelk and Lisa Rosberg defeated Michael Coe and David McDonald, and John Coffey and Graham McDonald defeated Cary L’Estrange and Don Jackson.

A few weeks ago, I reported what I thought were the final results of the Lachlan Valley Bowls Challenge, this was fake news, the final round was held at the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club last Sunday. Daryl Nairn, Al Barnes and Don Jackson won one game, Grant Davis, Ray Burnes and Frank Golya won one and drew one, and Michael Waller, Steve Brasnett and Nick Moody won three games. Condo won the day and the final results for the comp this year were therefore, Condo came first with fifty three points and one hundred and twenty five ends, Lake came second with twenty eight points and one hundred and twenty five ends, Weethalle came third with thirty six points and one hundred and forty two ends and Hillston came fourth with twenty seven points and one hundred and twenty eight ends. Well done, Condo, and we’re already looking forward to next year.

An apology, I reported that Ian Simpson subbed for Al Stuckey in the final of the Club Triples, it was actually Tim Foster that played.

Contributed.