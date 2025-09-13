Plevna easy care, multi purpose merinos

Editorial

Plevna Poll Merinos are a dual purpose modern merino bred with equal emphasis on Carcase, Fleece and Maternal traits since the late 1970s.

Plevna was the first Merino flock to start measuring carcase traits in the early 1980s.

Our sheep are run under realistic commercial conditions which have also given our sheep a leading edge in regard to resilience, growth rates, shearing ease, fecundity and remaining true to type.

No mulesing has been carried out since 2017 and the sheep are producing great fat lambs with some impressive carcase figures.

Plevna clients have had some great results over the last few years.

Plevna bloodlines winA Plevna client, David Taylor from “Myola” Trundle had some impressive results over the last two year’s. David was placed 1st in the Dual Purpose Flock section in the 2023 Ted Little Memorial Ewe Competition with Plevna Blood.

This was won by M&K Aveyard in 2024. Congratulations to Sal Capell for winning Grand champion fleece in this years Trundle P&A Wool comp.

Sal provided her last year’s wool results for her Adult Ewe shearing. Her fleece average was right on 6kg (3114 kg off 520 ewes) without bellies & locks, with a 19.9micron av.

A great result combined with good lambing % surplus sheep sales and very importantly a relationship with shearers that makes them want to come back year after year!

Clients impressive results

David Taylor sent 224, 2023 drop lambs over the hook in August 2024. The average HCW Weight (kg) 25.69. Avg LMY % 60.89, David performed genomic testing earlier last year. His results were excellent particularly in regard to his weaning weights, Fat and Eye muscle depth in which he was 1.5 ml above the flock average. Placing him in the Top 1% for Yfat and top 10% for Yemd” According to Sheep Genetics “Genetic gain in commercial sheep flocks is mostly driven by your ram buying decisions.”

David’s system is entirely grass fed which makes the results more indicative.

The sheep industry has undergone large scale restructuring over the last decade, some flocks have been liquidated due to retirement, difficulties sourcing labour, drought in SA, Vic and Southern NSW. In Western Australia’s case the ending of the Live export trade. This has all happened while demand has steadily increased.Like most of us are enjoying the fantastic prices that 2025 has delivered! One thing that has been evident has been the superiority of the plain bodied Modern Merino type lamb at the saleyards over the Traditional type. There have been some records broken this year, to imagine we would have seen prices per kg over $10 a year or two ago is amazing.

Hopefully strong prices per kg for our lamb and mutton are here to stay.

This year positive results continue with the Wool Indicator starting the new season on a stronger note, hopefully it will keep tracking upward.