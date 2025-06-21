Plenty of fun to be had at SACC Playgroup

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup enjoyed beautiful sunshine and a great deal of fun on Tuesday, 3 June. Children climbed, explored, constructed, created and consumed a delicious morning tea with Relieving SACC Facilitator Sam Davis. Miss Sam will be in the relieving role while Miss Heidi is on maternity leave. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.