Plenty of excitement and laughter at SACC Playgroup

There was plenty of excitement at Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Playgroup on Tuesday, 14 October. “The weather could not have been nicer, and we got to enjoy lots of time on the play equipment before doing activities in the SaCC room,” a post on the Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Facebook Page read. “Miss Sam surprised everyone with an outdoor picnic for morning tea, and we got to pick fresh strawberries from the school garden to eat! “The best surprise of all was finding the chickens were back from their little holiday and we loved having a pat and hold of them to say welcome back. “What a wonderful way to begin Term 4,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Facebook Page.