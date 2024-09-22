Playing for the Tullinga Dorper Stud Trophies

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 14th September, we played a 4BBB stableford sponsored by the Tullinga Dorper Stud. Thanks to the Walds for your support.

Winners of the day were Jack Jones and Greg Fyfe with 54 points, runners up were Josh Payne and Henry Coupland with 45 points c/b.

Ball comp winners were P Colless and H Wald with 45 points, P Nicholson and R Edwards 42 points, G Nagle and J Smith 42 points.

NTPs all grades H Coupland, no. 9 R Edwards and P Colless, no. 11 D Lark and H Wald, no. 17 G Fyfe and R Hurley.

LCD Sinders was there.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.