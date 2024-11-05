Playing for the Outlaws
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Nate Vincent, Zac Grimmond and Hudson Cartwright (ABOVE) played with the Western Plains Outlaws team in Western Zone T20 Bash. The trio played for the Tremain – Copeland Cup against the Central West Wranglers over two matches in Dubbo on Sunday, 27 October. Nate and the Under 16’s won one match and lost one; while Zac and Hudson, unfortunately lost both of their Under 18’s (Colts) games. However, all three had a great time and built on their cricket skills. Image Credit: Jessica Marshall.
