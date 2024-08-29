Playing for Club Trophies

Saturday 24th, we played an individual stableford for club trophies. With only 17 starters taking on the howling wind there was only one grade. Winner of the day was Brad Hurley with 34 points, runner up was Steve Beattie with 32 points c/b from D. Bell and G. Moncrieff, the other ball went to G. Nagle 31 pts.

NTPs all grades S. Beattie, no. 11 J. Smith, no. 17 Z. Yeomans and G. Blattman.

This Saturday (31st August) we will play a stroke event sponsored by Chris Nagle Electrical, it will be the first round of the club championship, and then Sunday we will play the second round of the club championship, the first round of the veterans championship, it will also be the September monthly medal sponsored by Barrie Toms and Alan Dodgson.

In order to be involved in all this you will need to nominate by 6 pm Friday 30th for the seeded draw, there is a sheet on the board or flick me a text if you can’t get to the club.

Anyone having a hit this week, could you please keep carts off the first half of 10 and the last half of 18 fairways, just drive up the side and walk over, they are very wet.

