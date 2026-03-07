Playgroup fun

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup families had a great time on Tuesday, 17 February. “During playgroup families engaged in a variety of experiences including water play with boats and droppers, painting with droppers and blowing paint with straws, playdough creations with eyes and pipe cleaners for inspiration, easle painting, block play and the shop area,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.