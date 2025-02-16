Players showcasing skills

Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Tyreese Colliss, Zane Saunders and Nate Vincent, made the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley squads for a trial verswe Riverina at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra on Saturday, 18 January. They then participated in the final Rams selection trial match verse Northern Tigers in Denman on Saturday, 25 January. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.