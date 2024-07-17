Players rip in at Carnival
Nine Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club players were part of Lachlan District Development squads which participated in matches at Coonabarabran recently. Rachel, Lucy, Ellie and Isabella (Under 14’s League Tag), Georgia (Under 16’s League Tag), Kye, Keaton, Eli and Lucas (Under 13’s) all took part in the Carnival, that was played over two days.
ABOVE: Isabella, Ellie, Lucy, Georgia and Rachel (at back); together with (front) Keaton, Kye, Lucas and Eli. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
