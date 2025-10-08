Players recognised at Mini/Mod Picnic Presentation

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Junior Rugby League held its Mini/Mod Picnic Presentation on Saturday, 6 September.

It was a chance to celebrate a season of learning, growing skills, and building a love for the game.

The players were full of excitement, discussing who might take home a coaches award—or even one of the special perpetual trophies on the day.

First Up was the youngest Rams, the Under 6’s, whose Coach was Arnold Small. Lila Fair, Cooper Chalker, Lucy Kennedy, Arlo Small, Ruby Wynn, Oliver Thorpe, Leo Cronje, Taylah Worland, Zaylen Jones, Kate Fair, Eedith Fyfe, Reuben Ireland, Keeley Smith, Paisley Smith and Louie Thorpe all received participation trophies.

Greg Wynn was the coach of the Under 8’s League Tag Team. Maylee Perry, Olianna Larry, Piper Calton, Audrey Wynn, Aubrey Smith, Eleanor Kennedy, Aria Smith, Willa Riley, Eva Watt, Adeline Hunter, Lylah Smith, Maggie Smith, Chelsea Pawsey and Darcie Kennard all collected participation trophies.

Under 8’s Blue Tackle Team Coach Pic Fyfe presented participation awards to Rome Pawsey, Dominic Jones, Jaxxon Richards, Cooper Grogan, Rory Bendall, Boyd Worland, Isaac Small, Hariett Fyfe, Caylee Loftus and Zeke Worland.

Hunter Stevenson, Kyle Dargin, Paddy Chalker, Jack Edgerton, Gerard Elias, Lewi Hall, Eli Thorpe, Darcy Ireland, Austin Barnes and Ryan Brangwin all received participation trophies from Under 8’s Gold Tackle Team Coach Jesse Edgerton.

Under 10’s Tackle Team Coach Brodie King handed out participation awards to Ryda Ireland, Enan Small, Troyson Richards, Jack Kennedy, Toby Newell, Jonas Sloane, Beau Ridley, Logan Bell, Anthony Dargin, Elias Saunders, Darcy Keates, Benji Anderson, Charlie Geeves, Nicholas Brangwin, Fletcher Smith, Terrence Coe and Ted Smith.

Best and Fairest in the Under 10’s went to Reef Ridley, with Charlie Chalker Runner Up. Finn Jones won Players Player and Most Consistent went to Charlie Geeves and Henry Hocking. Most Improved was claimed by Ethan Reavall. The Trainers Awards went to Brax Grogan and Elias Saunders.

Under 11’s League Tag Blue Coach Bec Fair presented participation trophies to Shelby Skinner, Meliah Bendall, Jlee Hines, Molly Wynn, Swayze Dunn and Arlee Kirkman.

Sharnay Hines was named Best and Fairest for the Under 11’s League Tag Blue team in 2025. Runner Up was Adella Sloane. Players Player was Patsy Jacobson and Most Consistent was Harper Taylor. Isabella Fair and Mahalia Larry were Most Improved. Maria Elias won the Trainers Award.

London Sloane, Sienna Small, Charley Clemson, Ella McTiernan, Damien Dodgson and Pippa Wainright all received participation awards from Under 11’s League Tag Gold Coach Calvin Reynolds.

Best and Fairest in Under 11’s League Tag Gold went to Addison Pawsey. Runner Up was Pippa Newell. Matilda Haworth won Players Player. Most Consistent went to Billie Calton and Isla Watt. Ava Charters and Mia Kennard shared the Most Improved award. Kylani Reynolds won the Trainers Award.

Coach of the Under 12’s Tackle Team Nathan Skinner presented Cleo Whiley, Kelsey Atkinson, Kaylee Bamblett, Addison Pawsey, Sharnay Hines, Dakota Quin, Siarah Glasson, Avah Kirby, Harlow Smith, Zarah Coe and Winnie Hall with their participation trophies.

Antonio Elias, Zayne Hunter, Jett Martin, Jayte Golya, Jace Ireland, Hunter Doyle, Huxley Ridley, Rowley Lister, Todd Jones, Lucas McMaster, Razzak Elhassan, Tighe Worthington and Brody Stevenson were the recipients of participation trophies in the Under 12’s Tackle Team. Coach Gerard Elias presented these awards.

Quade Peterson was named Best and Fairest in the Under 12’s Tackle Team. Levi Daure and Rueben Sloane were named Runners Up. Players Player was Joe Fitzgerald and Most Consistent went to Thomas Saunders. Emmett Jones was named Most Improved and Harvey McFadyen won the Trainers Award.

The perpetual trophies were the next to be handed out. These are given to players who’ve shown not just talent but also teamwork, effort, and Rams pride all season long.

Joint winners of the Mini/Mod League Tag Defender were Meliah Bendall and Adella Sloane.

Quade Peterson was named the winner of the Mini/Mod Tackler of the Year.

Meliah Bendall claimed the Mini/Mod Most Determined (League Tag).

The winner of the Mini/Mod Most Determined (Tackle) was Levi Daure.

“We’ve had a season full of big tackles, fast tries and plenty of laughs – but most importantly we’ve built friendships and memories that will last a lifetime,” Condobolin Junior Rugby League President Shannon Sloane said on the day.

“On behalf of the Committee, thank you again for being part of our Rams family.

“Rest up, enjoy the off season, and we can’t wait to see you all back, bigger and better, when we kick off our 2026 season. Go the Rams!”