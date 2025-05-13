Players of the Match

Congratulations to the Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League Players of the Match winners for Round 1. Under 6’s: Tommy and Riley, Under 7’s: Mabel and Maggie, Under 9’s: Ella and Willo, Under 10’s: Dean, Under 11’s: Annabelle and Thea, Under 12’s: Tillan and Austin (no photo), Under 13’s: Paige and Tanesha, Under 14’s: Lennox and Mason (no photo) and Under 16’s: Shayla and Layla. Source and Image Credits via the Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugy League Facebook Group.