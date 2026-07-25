Players Heading off to Nations Of Origin
Eleven Condobolin Rams juniors headed off to Sydney to play at the PCYC Nations of Origin competition recently. The players have been training for this event for months. PCYC NSW’s Nations of Origin is a community-driven four-day long sporting tournament that unites First Nations and non-First Nations young people to celebrate culture through sports, with strong endorsement and support from Elders. The program focuses on Reconciliation, Education, Cultural Identity, and Sport. Participants must maintain at least 80 per cent school attendance, ensuring a commitment to education, while fostering personal growth and a deeper connection to their cultural heritage.
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