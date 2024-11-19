Planned interruption
A planned interruption to water supply will impact Lachlan Street, Condobolin, for water mains works.
The interruption is scheduled to occur today Wednesday, 27 November 2024 between 9am and 3pm (weather permitting).
Residents and business owners are advised that there may be a complete loss of water supply to some areas.
Residents in the affected areas are requested to ensure they have ample water in reserve to cover their requirements during the supply interruption.
Any residents that have a special water need should contact Council immediately on (02) 6895 1900 for service arrangements to be made.
Your assistance in this matter is appreciated. If you have any questions, please contact Council’s Infrastructure department on (02) 6895 1900 during business hours.
**Information provided by Lachlan Shire Council.
