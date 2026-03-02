Pippa competes at State Carnival
Condobolin Public School student Pippa Newell recently competed as part of the Western Area Girls Cricket Team at the NSW State Carnival in Armidale. The Carnival took place from Monday, 16 February until Thursday, 19 February. It featured the top primary school talent from across the state. This tournament follows the 2025 event, where Sydney North emerged as champions. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Successful Swimming Carnival
On Friday 13th February, Tullibigeal Central School had a fantastic [...]
They served their country
Aboriginal readers please note that the following story contains images [...]
Pippa competes at State Carnival
Condobolin Public School student Pippa Newell recently competed as part [...]
End of year celebrations
Lachlan Shire Council’s Children’s Services recently celebrated the end of [...]
Year Six all smiles
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students were all [...]
Rules for motorised wheeled devices
Central West Police District just want to remind young persons [...]