Pippa competes at State Carnival

Condobolin Public School student Pippa Newell recently competed as part of the Western Area Girls Cricket Team at the NSW State Carnival in Armidale. The Carnival took place from Monday, 16 February until Thursday, 19 February. It featured the top primary school talent from across the state. This tournament follows the 2025 event, where Sydney North emerged as champions. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.