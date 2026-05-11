Pipe Band continues a proud tradition

On Saturday 25th April 2026, Condobolin RSL Pipe Band, was proud to continue its tradition of the past 70 years in commemorating ANZAC Day by leading Condobolin veterans and other community groups to the Memorial in the park.

Following the service there, the 24-strong band contingent marched back to the RSL, and together with those who had travelled in the vintage cars, family members of past and present pipers and

drummers, and members of the veteran community, enjoyed luncheon and moments of reflection of their shared history, along with presentations of memorabilia, and musical entertainment. More than 40 others presented their apologies and regrets at not being able to be here.

It was a pleasing feature of this reunion of musicians to have some younger former members of the band rejoin us on a permanent basis, and to accept into our ranks some new and enthusiastic performers.

Amazing to note that our three oldest members were also able to join us and share their reminiscences. We hope that both groups will continue to carry on the tradition.

We thank all those who have provided photos and displayed posters and given us such positive feedback on these displays, and The Condobolin Argus for accepting and publishing our articles.

Thanks also to the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Car Club for providing transport for our older members.

Contributed by Lesley Crook.