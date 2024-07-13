Pilots and Presidents catch up

Recently three past Presidents of Condobolin Aero Club, David Salter, Phillip Sherwood and Doug Watson enjoyed a couple of hours in Dubbo with a former student pilot, Mr Ben Sawley.

Ben commenced his flying lessons at Condobolin with Instructor Mark Phillips. Ben’s parents operated the Condobolin Motor Inn for a few years. He continued learning to fly with Mark and when he was ready his flying progress was checked by Doug and he achieved his first solo flight in mid-1996 at Condobolin airport in the club Cessna 172 VH MZT. First solo is the epitome and most memorable flight for all pilots.

Ben was interested in the RAAF and was accepted a few years later and has served at several bases around Australia. He has also served in Afghanistan and Iraq flying fighter aircraft.

Now Wing Commander and an Instructor himself he now leads the 77th squadron based in Sale, Victoria.

Ben and his team were in Dubbo with nine students, conducting navigation and general flying training in 5 Pilatus, PC21 turbo prop aircraft, over a two-week period. These aircraft are advanced training machines and are capable of speeds of about 600 kilometres per hour!

It was a very interesting catch up with Ben and much reminiscing about Condobolin and flying. He took us out onto the parking area where we were able to watch several of the aircraft coming in after another lesson in navigation at high speed and low altitude. We also had a quick walk around the aircraft with him as they are inspected for any defects such as bird strike.

Contributed by David Salter and Doug Watson.