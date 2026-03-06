Pickaxe wins the Condobolin Picnic Cup

By Melissa Blewitt

Pickaxe has taken out the $11,000 Condobolin Milling Condobolin Picnic Cup.

A strong crowd gathered to enjoy the 2026 Condobolin Picnic Races on Saturday, 21 February under brilliant sunshine.

Pickaxe delivered a third consecutive Condobolin Picnic Cup to trainer Connie Greig. The six-year old Bay Gelding was ridden by Ashley Boyd, beat Bobby’s Secret (Melissa Harrison, Eloise Drews – $6.00) and Silver Agent (Benno Bowen, Paul Zerafa – $5.00) over 1,400 metres. Pickaxe is owned by Miss C Greig.

In Race One, the Vella Stock Feeds Maiden Plate over 1,000 metres, Mary Le Bone, trained by Bill Hayes and with jockey Michael Gray in the saddle, claimed victory. The six-year-old Bay Gelding

($2.50) beat On The Job (NZ) (Benno Bowen, Paul Zerafa- $15) and Kneel Down (Dennis Bush, Leandro Riberio – $2 – Favourite). Mary Le Bone is owned by Mr WJ Hayes.

Race favourite Obsessive Nature (Sharon Jefferies, Ashley Boyd – $4) took out the KMWL and Co Ross Berry and Rob Staniforth Trophy Handicap over 1,000 metres. The seven-year-old Bay Gelding beat Callie Cool (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro – $5) and Pyromania (Connie Greig, Amber Collins – $3). Obsessive Nature is owned by Mrs S Jefferies.

In the Forbes Livestock and Equipment and Service Co Class One Trophy Handicap over 1,100 metres, Bitta Bon Magic (Bill Hayes, Ashley Boyd – $12) beat favourite Box Of Crackers (Connie

Greig, Leandro Riberio – $2.30) and Spotted (Keiron Hazelton, Michael Gray – $9). The four-year-old Chestnut Gelding is owned by Mr RJ Keys and Miss JM Lee.

Himeros (Kylie Kennedy, Eloise Drews – $3.60) passed the finishing post first in the Chamen’s Supa IGA Class Two Trophy Handicap over 1,400 metres.

Notleanormean (Connie Greig, Amber Collins – $8) was second and Broadcast Boogie (Connie Greig Leandro Riberio -$ 2 – Favourite) was third. The six year- old Bay Gelding is owned by Mr WB Harper.

In Race Six, the Tullinga Dorper Studs Class Three Trophy Handicap over 1,700 metres, race favourite Just On Fire (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro – $2) claimed the top prize. Pampuni (Kieren

Hazelton, Eloise Drews – $7) ran second while The Drafter (Kylie Kennedy, Ricky Blewitt – $5) secured third place. The give-year-old Bay Gelding is owned by Miss C Greig.