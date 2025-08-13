Photography in focus

By Melissa Blewitt

Showgoers will be able to cast their eyes over the works of talented local photographers in Class R at the Condobolin Show.

Entries will range from monochrome to colour prints and encompass the diversity of Condobolin and district.

In the Primary School category, exhibitors can enter in six sections: People, landscape or water, flora, fauna (animals, birds, insects etc), school excursion/holidays, and any other subject.

Brayden Davis Personal Training has donated a prize for the Champion Exhibit for Primary School.

The winner will also receive a ribbon.

If you are in high school, you can enter in the following sections: portrait/people (colour print), landscape or waterscape (colour print), flora (colour print), fauna (colour print), school excursion/sport (colour print), any other subject (colour print) and monochrome photo (any subject).

Brayden Davis Personal Training has also donated a prize for the Champion Exhibit for High School.

The winner will also receive a ribbon.

A ribbon will be given for The Most Successful Exhibitor in the high school category.

The Champion Exhibit in Class R – Primary or High School will win a prize donated by Moon Pastoral Co.

In the Open Monochrome Prints, exhibitors can enter in four sections: portrait (one person), rural Australia, abstract and macro/close up (any subject).

There will be a ribbon given for the Champion Exhibit in the Open Monochrome Prints.

When entering the Open Colour Prints section, you can make an entry into the following categories: portrait (one person, child or adult), people, flora, fauna, waterscape, drone/aerial shot, farm life, heritage or historical interest, sport or action, macro or close up (any subject), Condobolin Show 2024, photoshopped photo (must have brief description or enhancement on back of photo).

Moon Pastoral co have donated a prize for both the Champion Exhibit – Class R – Open Sections, and Most Successful Exhibitor Class R – Open Sections.

Entries previously entered into the Condobolin Show are not eligible. Photographs must be taken no earlier than 19 August 2024.

Prints are to mounted on white cardboard only, with a two centimetre border (no framed photographs permitted).

Name and address are to be on the back of photograph, as well as the number of sections in which entry is being made.

No photograph to exceed 13.8 centimetres (5” by 7”).

Postal entries must include full payment and stamped with return address packaging.

Exhibits may be removed from the Pavillion between 5pm and 5.30pm on the second day of the show after checking with the Steward, and no exhibits can be removed before this time. Prizemoney will also be handed out by the Steward at this time.

Entries close with the Secretary at 5pm on Tuesday, 19 August. No late entries will be accepted.

For more information contact Chief Steward Sophie Jones on 0448 507 334.