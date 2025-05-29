Photograph causes much interest

There has been much interest in a slide that has been running at Condobolin Betta Home Living. It is believed that the footballer is Kevin Brown (KB) playing for St George against Balmain in a grand final at the SCG, when he scored under the posts to start the eleven consecutive grand final wins. Kevin was the well-known licensee of the Railway Hotel at Condobolin for many years. Image Credit: Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group.