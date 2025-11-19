Phil, Ian, John and Don winners at golf
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday, we played a 4,3,2 stableford event sponsored by Mitchell, Pawsey and Hurley, thanks fellas for your support.
Winners of the day were Phil Thomas, Ian Grimshaw, John Adams and Dan Lark with 112 pts.
Runners up were Adam, Brendan, Ethan Richards and Karl Crow with 105 pts.
Ball comp winners C. Stuckey, J. Gibson, S. Beattie and B. Hurley 103pts, P. Nicholson, D. Seton, S. Moore and G. Moncrieff with 101 pts.
NTPs all grades E. Richards, no. 7 K. Crow, no. 9 A. Richards and G. Stuckey, no. 11 J. Adams and S. Thompson, no. 17 S. Beattie and M. Hanlon.
LCD Adam had left the building
Next Saturday we will play a 4ball aggregate sponsored by the Malouf family, and it will be the 4th round of the Chamens Xmas hamper.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
