Phar and Damian win

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 19th October, we played a 4BBB Par event sponsored by Matt Heffernan. Thanks Heff for your support.

Winners of the day were Phar Nicholson and Damian Bell with +12, Damo had +6 by himself.

Runners up were Adam Richards and Brandon Singh with +9.

Ball comp winners J Dargan and B Hurley +8, B and E Richards +8, J Jones and G Fyfe +6, T Stuckey and S Bell +6.

NTPs all grades S Bell, no. 9 W Dargin and G Blattman, no. 11 B Richards and J Dargan, no. 17 I Grimshaw and G Moncrieff.

The winter eclectic sponsored by the Parnaby family in memory of Doug was won by Brad Hurley with 53 nett, runner up was Zac Mitchell.

No golf on Saturday as the Oktoberfest is on, a good fundraiser for the club, all profit goes back into your club, so if you are able to lend a hand setting up or pulling down, please do.

The following week is the November monthly medal, and Sunday is the Forbes Classic, which is filling up fast.

The greens are coming back nicely, soon 18 & 10 will be out of action and temporary greens as we resurface them.

Best wishes to Ian Bell, hope you are back soon.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.