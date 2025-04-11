PFAS testing

Lachlan Shire Council and NSW Health recently conducted PFAS (perand poly-fluoroalkyl substances) testing in the Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham water supplies.

The laboratory results have been received and ndicate that all Lachlan Shire water supplies sampled have returned PFAS concentration levels which are far below the current Australian Drinking

Water Guidelines (ADWG).

The samples were also well below the new draft guidelines for PFAS concentration in drinking water and are compliant with regulatory requirements and health standards.

Lachlan Shire Council will continue to complete regular sampling of the drinking water in accordance with the ADWG and NSW Health. More information about PFAS and other issues relating

to water quality and water testing can be found on Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au under Environment/Pollution Monitoring and Licences.

For any further inquiries relating to water quality, please contact Council’s Infrastructure Services Department on 02 6895 1900.

Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).