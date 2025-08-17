Perfect pets on parade

By Melissa Blewitt

Does your child have a pet that they would like to show off?

Then the Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade at the Show is the perfect event to exhibit their dog, cat, bird or best dressed pet.

Held in the vicinity of the Farmyard Nursery, the parade is judged at 2pm on the first afternoon of the show, this year Friday, 22 August. Entry to the event is free and there is a limit of two pets per

child.

Drawing a large spectator crowd as well as many eager young participants with their favourite pets, the animals are judged on such criteria as obvious signs of bonding with their owner, on a

healthy and shiny coat, clear eyes, and good mouth.

The seven sections will cover Best Presented Dog, Smartest Pet (can perform tricks/obey commands), Best Presented Cat, Best Presented Pet – Other (for example mouse, ferret, guinea pig, rabbit, Lizard), Best Kept Bird and Cage, Best Dressed Pet (Costume) and Pet That Looks Like Owner. Sections may be subject to late change, so please check regularly with Facebook, local media or with the Show Office prior to the Pet Parade.

There will be cash prizes of $10 for the winner of each section along with a ribbon. Second prize also receives a ribbon. There is $25 cash, a trophy and ribbon for the champion pet. All prizes have been generously donated by Condobolin Sports Club.

All pets must be owned by and paraded by a child under 15 years, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All pets must be caged or on a leash at all times while at the Showground.

All pets must be fully vaccinated and registered. They must have also had recent flea and worming treatments.

All handlers must also be capable of restraining their pet.

Owners must carry “poop bags” to collect pet deposits and pet owners are responsible for any mess made by their pet on the day. The Pet Parade is open to domestic pets only – native animals

are not permitted. There will be no farm animals such as sheep, cattle or goats permitted in the Pet Parade this year. Horses or other large animals that are not listed cannot be entered as part

of the Pet Parade. Please note that there is a limit of two pets per child.

Pet owners are responsible for the care and safety of their pet at all times.

Pups, kittens, and rabbits must be eight weeks of age to be entered. A waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian only before participation in the event.

Nominations for this year’s Pet Parade are to be made by phone (0428 681 099) by 5pm on Wednesday, 20 August. No late entries will be accepted.