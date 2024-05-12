Pennants played

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

In Round Three of the Open Gender Pennants the Fives had a bye and the Sevens played Peak Hill at Condo, they won all three games winning the day sixty one shots to forty seven and finally getting on the board with ten points.

In Round Four the Fives travelled to Cowra and the Sevens hosted Dubbo City both grades won nine points to one, a great effort.

The draw for the Open Singles should be up shortly.

Contributed.