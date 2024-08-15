Pearl Picnic celebration

In celebration of sixty-two years of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman award, alumni from across NSW are being encouraged to attend the ‘Pearl Picnic’ in celebration of the Young Woman movement.

Set to be held at this year’s Condobolin Show on Saturday, 24 August, The Pearl Picnic will be hosted by The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2023 Winner, Florance McGufficke, and Rural Ambassador and 2008 Runner-up, Lyndsey Douglas.

Previous winner, Florance McGufficke said the inaugural pearl picnic came from the idea to celebrate and connect with women who have been involved in the competition across its 62-year tenure.

“The experience that bonds us all is so unique, and we wish to honour that bond and experience by creating a day where we can come together and celebrate it,” McGufficke said.

“Our alumni consist of a number of incredible, inspiring, and passionate women who have been brought together by a love for community, passion for agriculture and a desire for personal growth and professional development.

“Through the Pearl Picnic, we hope to unite friends, both old and new, from all stages of the competition, whether that be local, zone or state levels, across the competition’s 62 years, and bring these inspiring women together while supporting a local agshow.

“So, wear your pearls, bring a plate of food, throw down a picnic rug, wear your hometown sash with pride, and have a wonderful day out at this year’s Condobolin Show.”

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman is an annual competition that takes place across the state in various levels, starting at local agricultural shows before advancing to regional zones and ending at a state level in Sydney, during the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The competition’s aim is to broaden the experience of young rural women, strengthen communication skills, boost confidence, connect like-minded people, and give them the tools to become future leaders within their communities and champion regional excellence.

Today the competition continues to play a significant role in the development of rural women and their communities.

“The Land Sydney Royal Agshows NSW Young Woman participants all display great insight and knowledge about the very real issues facing rural NSW. They are deeply involved in their communities and are dedicated, confident, and fitting ambassadors. It is a highly rewarding experience, where you meet incredible friends, mentors, and advocates, and provides endless opportunities,” McGufficke shared.

“By hosting a Pearl Picnic each year, we hope to keep this comradery and connection going once the competition itself ends, because imagine what we can accomplish together.”

Tickets to the Inaugural Pearl Picnic are free but must be ‘purchased’ at http://www.123TIX.com.au/Events/44353/PEARL-PICNIC.

Press Release.