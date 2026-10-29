Peacock takes Novice B at Campdraft

By Melissa Blewitt

Chelsea Peacock and Prime Time have claimed first place in the Novice B at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft.

The pair finished on 171 points to take the win, with Tiff Lee and Tapt N Rich runner-up on 163.

Glenn Peacock and Lil Punch placed third on 154, followed by Lane Pendergast and Rambo on 107 and John Gerrard and Delta on 105.

The event was judged by Dan Lindley and proudly sponsored by Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud.

Cattle were donated by Guy and Heidi Shoemark and family, and Amy and Sam Gunn.