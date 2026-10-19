PBS treatment change to support local women

By Melissa Blewitt

Women in the Lachlan Shire managing conditions including breast cancer and endometriosis will have access to an alternative monthly treatment through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) from 1 October.

Triptorelin 3.75mg, marketed as Diphereline, will be added to the PBS for a range of women’s health conditions, including breast cancer, endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

Women account for half of the Lachlan Shire population, with 3,048 women recorded in the 2021 Census, highlighting the importance of affordable access to women’s health treatments for the local community.

The expanded listing is expected to provide an alternative for women who currently rely on Zoladex 3.6mg Implant, which is scheduled to be removed from the PBS from November 1 at the request of its pharmaceutical sponsor.

About 13,580 Australians accessed Zoladex 3.6mg Implant or a comparable PBS treatment in 2025.

For eligible women, triptorelin will be available as a monthly treatment at the PBS price. Without the subsidy, a prescription could cost more than $1,370, while eligible patients will pay no more than $25 per prescription.

For women in Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire, the change provides another PBS-subsidised treatment option as part of their ongoing healthcare.

The Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee recommended the expanded, unrestricted PBS listing of triptorelin following a special meeting in July.

Federal Health and Ageing Minister Mark Butler said the change would provide certainty for women concerned about the future availability of Zoladex.

“We know thousands of women were concerned about the prospect of losing access to the particular Zoladex treatment, which is why our government has taken action to find an alternative treatment for women,” he said.

“This expanded treatment option will provide certainty to women and ensure they can continue to access a monthly treatment option at an affordable price.”

Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care Ged Kearney said women should be able to access medicines without cost becoming a barrier.

“Women should be able to access the medicines they need without cost being a barrier, particularly when they are managing conditions like breast cancer and endometriosis,” she said.

Breast Cancer Network Australia Director of Policy Vicki Durston welcomed the PBS listing, saying it provided certainty for women who rely on monthly treatment.

The organisation said the availability of triptorelin from October 1 would provide an alternative treatment option as the Zoladex listing changes.