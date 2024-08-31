Patience needed at Bridge

Bridge

Welcome again to Paula. It is such a pleasure to have visitors that we might make Paula an ancillary member.

With the help of Peter, Paul and Mary we had the computer up and running! Hooray! It makes it a lot easier if you don’t have to think about scoring.

Because we had a “sit out” pair, we decided to play two separate games of three and then two boards each, so that the sit out time was not so long. We all want to play, not sit out. That worked quite well.

I don’t know about everyone else, but the bad cards seemed to follow me around last week. Especially for the first game.

The first game winners were Sue and John and Bonnie and Max with 62.5 per cent each. Paula and Judy came third with 50 per cent..

The second game results were Debbie and Dick, Sue and John and Bonnie and Max, all on 62.5 per cent. Crazy days!

I had my patience tested. I’m negative!

Bridget.