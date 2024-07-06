Passport to Better Health Program held
Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service (AMS) delivered a Passport to Better Health Program at Central West Family Support Group in Condobolin on Thursday, 20 June. Participants had a great morning completing the steps to receive a free shirt. According to Griffith AMS website, “Passport to Better Health has been modelled from the NSW Health One Deadly Step program. Passport to Better Health aims to provide Indigenous community members better access to local health services in their communities.” Participants also enjoyed a barbecue as part of the event. Image Credits: Central West Family Support Group Facebook Page.
