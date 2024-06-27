Passion Project at CHS
Recently, the Yinaagang Girls Group at Condobolin High School had an incredible opportunity to participate in a Lemon Myrtle Cuppa Cakes workshop, led by Sheree Brandy, (CHS Aboriginal Education Officer- AEO) and Nicole Read the Galari Pathways Officer at Wiradjuri Cultural Centre (WCC). “This fun and interactive Passion Project allowed the girls to learn new skills, work together, and create delicious treats that they could enjoy and share with each other,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
