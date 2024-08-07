Parkes wins Trevor Ross Memorial Shield

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club Under 16’s team played for the first annual Trevor Ross Memorial Shield against Parkes on Saturday, 3 August. “Trevor was a Condo Ram and so were his boys Frankland and Triston,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “Everyone knew Trevor, he was one of a kind, a larrikin who called a spade a spade. “Five years ago, Triston and Frankland moved to play for Parkes Marist and if you looked on the other side of the field there was Trevor with his video camera in hand, never missing a moment of the kid’s sport. “Sadly, Trevor lost his battle at the start of the year. “It was lovely to see all Trevor’s family, Flor, Georgia, Frankland and Triston share in this special day. “The Under 16’s boys all walked out in a touching tribute where they bowed their heads as a sign of respect before letting balloons go in Trevor’s honour.” Unfortunately, the Condobolin team went down in a tough battle 56 to 12.

BELOW: Georgia, Flor, Triston and Frankland Ross with the Trevor Ross Memorial Shield. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.