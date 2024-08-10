Parkes win the Malcolm Buerckner Memorial Cup

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 10’s played on Pioneer Oval in the annual Malcolm Buerckner Memorial Cup match against Parkes Under 10’s on Saturday, 3 August. “Malcolm was a Condo Junior and Senior Ram before moving to Parkes and started his coaching career,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “Malcolm’s last coaching gig was his son Jack’s Under 10’s Parkes Marist team. “Sadly Malcolm lost his life 18 years ago in a tragic accident. “It is lovely to see his family and the clubs continue to honour his memory. “The Parkes Under 10’s were best on field and claimed the Cup back this year and it was present by Malcolm’s partner Debbie and sister Sonia. “The kids lined up in the centre of the field as a mark of respect and let balloons go as a tribute,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.