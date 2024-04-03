Palliative Care services still being provided

Despite rumours to the contrary, palliative care services are still being provided to the Condobolin community.

Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) denied the claims palliative care services were no longer being offered in the town.

“The Condobolin Health Service palliative care services are available both in the hospital and in the community. The Team are extremely proud of the service they provide to the community,” a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.

Questions surfaced within the community after it was believed some items were removed from the palliative care space at the Condobolin Hospital.