Palliative Care services still being provided
Despite rumours to the contrary, palliative care services are still being provided to the Condobolin community.
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) denied the claims palliative care services were no longer being offered in the town.
“The Condobolin Health Service palliative care services are available both in the hospital and in the community. The Team are extremely proud of the service they provide to the community,” a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
Questions surfaced within the community after it was believed some items were removed from the palliative care space at the Condobolin Hospital.
Latest News
Palliative Care services still being provided
Despite rumours to the contrary, palliative care services are still [...]
Fatal single vehicle crash near Burcher
One teen has died and another remains in a critical [...]
Aerial shoot takes place in Lake area
Local Land Services recently undertook an aerial shoot targeting feral [...]
Contesting the Grand Final
The Condobolin Under 14s Intertown team were defeated by Parkes [...]
Hutcheon & Pearce have got your back through sowing season
Advertorial Hutcheon and Pearce Condobolin are gearing up to support [...]
Custom Coffee Workshop
Tullamore Central School Hospitality students had a very engaging and [...]