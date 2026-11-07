Ozzy Fuels, local, trusted and keeping the multi-nationals honest
Editorial
Ozzy Fuels, as the name suggests is not a big multinational company so our overheads are kept to a minimum.
With this, I believe we are very competitive, and our service is as good as anyone, if not best in the district. We have a Truck and fulltime drivers In West Wyalong, Lake Cargelligo, Young, Condobolin, and Forbes
We go as far as Wagga, Cootamundra, Young , Temora, Barmedman, Ariah Park, Griffith, Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Hillston, Cobar, Nymagee, Forbes, Parkes and West Wyalong and everything in between. For larger customers, We also offer direct full tanker load drops from Sydney Terminal via our own truck or third party freight companies that have their own pumping gear.
“We Have a modern Fleet of 6 trucks and Drivers across our Network in multiple locations”
They are also a Quality Atlantic oil distributor and will deliver 205s for free. Ozzy Fuels would love to have all your business but happy to just have a little so new customers know what they are all about. So don’t be shy, give Ozzy a try.
They are “Ozzy owned”, locally run and keeping the multi-nationals honest! Give Davo a call on 0474 641 512 to open an account or send him an email on ozzyfuels@ctruralsupplies.com.au.
For all orders and enquiries please call Anthony Davies on 474 641 512. (contributed)
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