Owens Hardware Home and Rural to close

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Owens Hardware Home and Rural will close its doors for the last time on Friday, 20 March.

In a statement, on the Owens Hardware Home and Rural Facebook Page (20 February), the owners posted an update on the business.

“With deep regret we advise that the Owens Rural Condobolin will permanently close on Friday, 20 Match at 4pm.

“Unfortunately, in our first year after purchasing the business over $200,000 in stock went missing from the store. Unfortunately, we have been unable to recover from the losses we incurred in

that time, and it has had a detrimental impact on our health. We have made the difficult decision to cease trading to focus on our health.

“We have notified our current Condobolin team of the store closure. We are keen to see these wonderful team members quickly re-employed as they have done a wonderful job in the store.

“Due to the imminent closure and lead times for transport we will not be ordering further stock into the store. If there are any important items you need currently in store, we encourage you to get in early before stock runs out.

“We can confirm that Elgas products will only be available until Friday, March 13. Elgas will communicate any changes because of the store closure for future supply after that time.

“We ask all account holders with outstanding balances to finalise their accounts before March 20. As part of the planned closure, the Condobolin store will accept only cash or EFTPOS effective

from Saturday February 21.

“We thank both the community for their support and staff who have worked for us over the past four years.”

Owens Hardware Home and Rural owners posted a further statement on the business closure through a Facebook post on Monday, 23 February.

“The store is closing to focus on our health to avoid any further confusion,” the post read.

“We do not have the flexibility of choice or time we thought we would have at this point in our lives.

“We are making a number of changes in other aspects of our lives based on medical guidance.

“It has not been a decision lightly taken.

“We do not want to go into too many details here; however, our current reality is we are managing an ongoing need of four days of hospitalisation per week together with ongoing medical appointments outside that for a chronic health condition that has gotten more complicated to manage than we expected.

“Whilst there are many avenues to exit this business, we have chosen the one we believe is the best for the circumstances we are dealing with.

“We understand that not everyone may agree with or understand the choice we have made. That’s ok. It is the choice we believe works best at this time.

“We again thank all staff and customers for their support these past four years.”