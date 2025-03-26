Over $3,500 raised for Can Assist

The Condobolin Sports Club was abuzz with energy, unity, and celebration on Sunday, 9 March 2025, as the community gathered for a special International Women’s Day event. With inspiring stories, raffles, and prizes, the event honoured the achievements of women while raising vital funds for the local Can Assist branch.

Thanks to the generosity and support of the community, more than $3,500 was raised to assist individuals and families affected by cancer.

The day was a true celebration of strength and resilience, providing an opportunity for attendees to reflect on the importance of supporting one another. Rather than a formal panel discussion, the event encouraged meaningful conversations and networking, allowing guests to share their own experiences in an uplifting and supportive environment. Guest speakers Leonie Parker, Susannah Ford, and Chiara Stommel also shared personal insights into their lives and work, offering inspiration to all in attendance.

A key factor in the event’s success was the generosity of local sponsors and businesses, whose contributions ensured the day was both possible and impactful. Sincere thanks go to Evolution Mining Cowal, CSU 3 Rivers Department of Rural Health, Lachlan Shire Council, Jock and Trini Coupland, Progress Printing, The Hall Condo, Condobolin Newsagency, Gallery 104, Café Romos, Kingston Resources Ltd (Mineral Hill), Condobolin Sports Club, G and S Fabrication, Red Dirt Studio, Cin Cin Hire, Ray White Condobolin, and Cindy Habel Photography for their generous donations.

Their support, whether through financial contributions, raffle prizes, or services, was a testament to their commitment to the local community.

At the heart of the event was its purpose: raising funds for Can Assist, an organisation dedicated to providing crucial financial assistance and support to individuals facing a cancer diagnosis. Every dollar raised will help ensure that those in need have access to essential care and resources during their treatment.

Event organisers M’liss Tyack, Freddy Colless, and Gini Hall expressed grand plans for the 2026 event, with many attendees already looking forward to next year’s celebration. It was a fantastic event and a timely reminder that when women unite, incredible things happen.

Contributed by Tasha Hurley.