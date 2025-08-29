Outstanding effort
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School students Joshua Bennett and Jonah Grimshaw were recognised for their outstanding commitment to the school and their education with a Director Educational Leadership Award recently.
Jonah received his award for exceptional representation of the school in the performing arts; while Joshua was acknowledged for outstanding academic achievements across all subject areas in Semester One.
Mr Benn Wright, newly appointed Director, Educational Leadership for the West Wyalong Network presented the awards during a visit to Condobolin High on Tuesday, 5 August.
In this role, Mr Wright supports leadership across schools in the region—including Condobolin—to drive academic excellence and positive school culture.
