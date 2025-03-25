Out with the old and in with the new footpath

Contractors are busy replacing the old footpath in Whiley Street, Condobolin with a new one. Remember to follow advisory signs for the safety of workers and pedestrians. If you would like to have your say about how Lachlan Shire Council plans for footpaths, cycleways and shared pathways around the shire don’t forget they are currently reviewing their Active Transport Plan. You can complete a survey online by following the link on their Facebook Page – but make sure you do it by the deadline date of 31 March. ABOVE LEFT: Part of the old footpath in Whiley Street, Condobolin; ABOVE RIGHT: A newly installed footpath in Whiley Street, Condobolin. Image Credits: Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.