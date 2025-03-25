Out with the old and in with the new footpath
Contractors are busy replacing the old footpath in Whiley Street, Condobolin with a new one. Remember to follow advisory signs for the safety of workers and pedestrians. If you would like to have your say about how Lachlan Shire Council plans for footpaths, cycleways and shared pathways around the shire don’t forget they are currently reviewing their Active Transport Plan. You can complete a survey online by following the link on their Facebook Page – but make sure you do it by the deadline date of 31 March. ABOVE LEFT: Part of the old footpath in Whiley Street, Condobolin; ABOVE RIGHT: A newly installed footpath in Whiley Street, Condobolin. Image Credits: Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook Page.
Latest News
Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer
By Melissa Blewitt Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer took place [...]
Over $3,500 raised for Can Assist
The Condobolin Sports Club was abuzz with energy, unity, and [...]
Mark your calendars for the Tulli Races
Media Release The Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club invites you to [...]
CHS students undertake TAFE course
Several Year 10, 11 and 12 students from Condobolin High [...]
Roadworks in Progress
Road construction crews have been hard at work on Lake [...]
Catalogue now available
Hard copies of the Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale [...]