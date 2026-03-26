Out and about at the 46th Don Brown Memorial Dinner

R Neal and Co of ‘Lockerbie’ Condobolin won the 46th Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition. In 2026, seven properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations, showcasing some of the best wool flocks in the country. It is testament to the quality of Merino breeding in this district that each entrant has previously won this competition on at least one occasion. The competition provides a valuable networking opportunity for producers to discuss market conditions, genetic advancements and industry trends. It also provides a platform for local producers to showcase their breeding programs, with judges assessing key traits such as fertility, conformation and wool quality. Judges for the competition were Alistair Keller (Stud Stock Manager) South Australia, Elders, Adelaide, Brent Flood (Banavie Merino Stud, Marnoo, Victoria). Associate Judge was Paddy Lowe (“Innisvale”, Crookwell). All judges praised the exceptional quality of entries in this year’s Competition. The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 24 February by 2025 Condobolin Young Woman, Maddison Donnelly. The night also featured an Australian Wool Innovation Fashion Parade, and guest speaker Gabby Neal (AWI Future Wool Leader, woolgrower and founder of the INTACT wool label). Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.