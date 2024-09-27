Oringi Protection Wear for all your waterproof requirements
Advertorial.
Oringi is happy to say we are still here and supporting all our farmers in these tough times.
We have a wide range of wet weather gear for all seasons ready to be despatched as soon as possible.
We have maintained our product range and include waterproof pants, jackets, vests, long coats and lined coats.
Throw in some great work socks, Milton flannelette shirts, jumpers, beanies and work gloves and you are covered.
We also cater for the ladies with a new range of work socks and some great woollen tops and possum and merino jumpers, jackets and of course, accessories.
A large selection of possum and merino is heavily discounted as we no longer travel to field days, so you get the benefit of a great bargain.
Introducing to our range is the new short sleeve over shirt which has a gusset in the back for easy on / off, with a Velcro tab on the collar and elastic cord on the bottom to pull tight to keep warmth in and reduce catching and the added bonus is the rubber cuff in the sleeve.
We made alterations to our existing product (Healesville Over Shirt) for many years for vets, dairy farmers and market gardeners.
Give us a call on 1800 674 640 or visit our website www.oringi.com.au
Latest News
